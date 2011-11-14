(Adds background)
ALGIERS Nov 14 Algeria is in talks with
Vimpelcom aimed at resolving a tug of war over the
Russian telecoms group's mobile phone unit Djezzy and efforts to
find a resolution could now speed up, according to Algeria's
finance minister, Karim Djoudi.
Vimpelcom hoped to acquire Djezzy as part of a planned $6
billion acquisition of Wind Telecom, parent of Djezzy's owner
Orascom Telecom. But Djezzy's status was left unclear
after Algeria said it wanted to take the business over itself.
Djoudi's comments were the strongest hint yet that a
resolution could be close after more than a year of deadlock
over Djezzy, which had been the most lucrative part of Orascom
Telecom's business.
Asked about Djezzy, Djoudi said: "Things are taking place
normally. I have had a meeting with a Vimpelcom representative
at his request. Unfortunately, I cannot give you details because
we are in talks."
He said a valuation of Djezzy, a crucial step in determining
the unit's future, was proceeding. "It is possible that things
will go fast," Djoudi said. "There is a willingness on the other
side to make things go fast."
It remains unclear what shape a deal on Djezzy could take.
There has been some speculation that the Algerian government
could acquire a 51 percent stake and allow Vimpelcom to hold the
remaining equity and be the operator.
Before the Vimpelcom deal, Orascom Telecom was forced to
agree to talks on Djezzy's nationalisation after it was hit with
millions of dollars in back-tax demands from Algeria and
prevented from moving the unit's cash abroad.
Talks about the nationalisation had been stalled because of
a dispute between the Algerian government and Djezzy's owners
about how the unit is to be valued, and how much access the
owners would provide to Djezzy's balance sheet.
Djoudi suggested that issue had now been resolved. "We have
opened the data room which gives us access to all ... (Djezzy's)
details," he said.
