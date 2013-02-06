MOSCOW Feb 6 Reuters news and analytical
service, Vimpelcom has guided Vimpelcom, which has
telecoms assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets,
is to issue notes denominated in dollars and roubles to
refinance existing obligations.
Vimpelcom plans to issue a five-year rouble Eurobond with
the initial guidance set at the 9 percent area, a banking source
told Reuters on Wednesday.
According to IFR, a Thomson investors for pricing at
mid-swaps plus 425 basis points for six and 10-year dollar
Eurobonds.
Vimpelcom said on Wednesday that Barclays, Citigroup, ING,
and Royal Bank of Scotland will lead manage the financing.
Vimpelcom, co-owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
Alfa-Group and Norwegian telecoms group Telenor, had
gross debt of $26.6 billion at the end of September 2012, of
which $2 billion matures this year.
Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via
Eurobond issues in 2012 and have issued more debt this year to
profit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets.
Sberbank - Russia's largest lender, state
development bank VEB, and fertilizer firm Phosagro
also have plans to tap the debt market.