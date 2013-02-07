MOSCOW Feb 7 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom , which has assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said on Thursday it raised around $2 billion through Eurobonds to refinance debt.

The company said in a statement it priced a $600 million six-year Eurobond at 5.20 percent, a $1 billion 10-year issue at 5.95 percent and a 12 billion rouble ($399.06 million) five-year bond at 9.0 percent.

Vimpelcom announced plans to issue the bonds on Wednesday. Barclays, Citigroup, ING, and Royal Bank of Scotland had been named as lead managers of the financing.