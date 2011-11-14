* Q3 net profit falls to $104 mln, vs $159 mln forecast

* Says Wind Telecom integration on track

* Bottom line hit by $400 mln in non-cash losses

* Posts revenue, EBITDA in line with expectations

* EBITDA margin slightly higher than forecast (Adds detail, CEO comment, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 14 International telecoms operator Vimpelcom missed forecasts with a 77 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hit by non-cash losses, and said the integration of its $6 billion-plus Wind Telecom acquisition was running ahead of schedule.

Russia's No.3 mobile phone group, which expanded into markets such as Italy via the deal for Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Wind, said on Monday third-quarter net profit fell to $104 million, compared with a forecast for $159 million.

The bottom line was hit by around $400 million in foreign exchange and other non-cash losses, whereas revenue and core profit came in broadly in line with expectations.

"We are satisfied with the solid performance we have achieved across our business units in the third quarter during which we have achieved double-digit top-line growth and surpassed the 200 million subscriber mark in October," Vimpelcom chief executive Jo Lunder said in a statement.

"The integration process with Wind telecom is ahead of schedule and will be completed by year end. We have already secured synergies of $1.9 billion on an NPV basis out of the $2.5 billion committed," he added.

Amsterdam-registered Vimpelcom fought a fierce battle to take over Wind -- whose Italian unit is the country's third biggest -- after facing opposition from Norwegian shareholder Telenor

The company's revenues rose 10 percent to $6.09 billion versus a $6.07 billion Reuters poll forecast, of which Russia contributed $2.4 billion, up 14 percent year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to $2.54 billion, in line with market expectations.

The EBITDA margin declined to 41.6 percent from a pro forma 44.1 percent a year ago -- beating an average forecast of 41.3 percent in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)