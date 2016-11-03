MILAN Nov 3 Vimpelcom does not expect
Italy's proposal to seek an upfront payment to renew telecom
frequency licences to impact the merger of its Wind unit with CK
Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia.
* CK Hutchison and Vimpelcom in September won EU approval
for the planned merger of their Italian mobile units after
pledging to help French maverick Iliad enter the
Italian market as its fourth operator.
* However, Rome's proposal on frequencies raised speculation
in the Italian press this could lead to Iliad abandoning its
plans to enter the Italian market because it would require it to
put up money it had not factored in, and consequently could put
the 3 Italia-Wind merger at risk.
* In a draft of the budget law, Rome has offered to renew
some frequency licences to the end of 2029 from the end of June
2018 in exchange for a combined advance payment of around 2
billion euros ($2.22 billion).
* Vimpelcom's Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier told
analysts after presenting his company's third-quarter results
that even if operators agreed to the renewal, it was unlikely to
have an impact on the merger or its cost structure.
* "There will be a cash flow impact but P&L immaterial at
this stage," he told analysts. "I just want to remind everyone
we have a binding set of contracts with Iliad; the only
condition is closing the transaction and we expect this
shortly."
* Iliad declined to comment on the matter.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by
Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, writing by Agnieszka Flak)