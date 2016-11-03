MILAN Nov 3 Vimpelcom does not expect Italy's proposal to seek an upfront payment to renew telecom frequency licences to impact the merger of its Wind unit with CK Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia.

* CK Hutchison and Vimpelcom in September won EU approval for the planned merger of their Italian mobile units after pledging to help French maverick Iliad enter the Italian market as its fourth operator.

* However, Rome's proposal on frequencies raised speculation in the Italian press this could lead to Iliad abandoning its plans to enter the Italian market because it would require it to put up money it had not factored in, and consequently could put the 3 Italia-Wind merger at risk.

* In a draft of the budget law, Rome has offered to renew some frequency licences to the end of 2029 from the end of June 2018 in exchange for a combined advance payment of around 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion).

* Vimpelcom's Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier told analysts after presenting his company's third-quarter results that even if operators agreed to the renewal, it was unlikely to have an impact on the merger or its cost structure.

* "There will be a cash flow impact but P&L immaterial at this stage," he told analysts. "I just want to remind everyone we have a binding set of contracts with Iliad; the only condition is closing the transaction and we expect this shortly."

* Iliad declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, writing by Agnieszka Flak)