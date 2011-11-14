(Adds details)

MOSCOW Nov 14 Telecoms operator Vimpelcom has put contingency plans in place if the euro zone crisis starts to have a greater impact on its Italian business, including cutting costs and investment, its CEO said on Monday.

"We try of course to have contingency plans .. If revenues are not developing as planned we need to look at costs and investments. There is a potential cost cutting programme and if we need to we could reduce our ambition in terms of investment," CEO Jo Lunder said on a conference call.

He added that Wind customer behaviour had yet to alter significantly as a result of the crisis, which has resulted in a change of government in Italy.

Russia-focused Vimpelcom bought Italy's third biggest telecoms operator Wind as part of a wider $6 billion acquisition earlier this year. (Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)