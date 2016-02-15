* EU concerned about investment in 4G/LTE network

* Firms expected to offer concessions for EU approval

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 - EU antitrust regulators have flagged concerns about possible price hikes if CK Hutchison Holdings' Italian unit merges with a Vimpelcom unit, cutting Italy's mobile network operators from four to three.

The proposed combination of Hutchison's 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni will create a player broadly equal to Telecom Italia and Vodafone.

Competition regulators fear such a reduction could drive up prices for phone users as Hutchison's telecoms units in Europe are often seen as undercutting rivals to grab market share.

"In your view, would the transaction have an impact on the aggressiveness of the combined H3G/WIND entity on the Italian retail mobile telecommunications market or some of its segments (compared to the aggressiveness of H3G and of WIND without the transaction)?" the Commission asked in a questionnaire.

The EU competition watchdog also asked Hutchison's rivals if the combined entity would have an incentive to roll out a newer and faster fourth-generation (4G/LTE) mobile network, an argument cited by the companies for the merger.

The questionnaire sent to rival players in Italy also asked if a price hike by the merged company would prompt Telecom Italia and Vodafone to do the same.

Hutchison is expected to offer concessions such as frequencies and network access to rivals in order to secure EU approval for the deal in line with its previous deals in Austria and Ireland, according to antitrust experts. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)