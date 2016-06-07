BRIEF-Siemens CEO guides against further large digital buys
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
BRUSSELS, June 7 CK Hutchison Holdings has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its plan to merge its Italian mobile business with that of Vimpelcom, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The move came a month after EU competition enforcers blocked its bid to acquire British mobile operator O2 from Spanish provider Telefonica.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, put in its proposal on Monday, according to a filing on the Commission's website, without providing details. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keysight Technologies - Ixia to pay Keysight termination fee in amount of about $59.7 million if previously announced merger is terminated - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2jUGfIR) Further company coverage: