(Adds detail on Lunder, lawyer comment)
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO Nov 5 Former Vimpelcom chief
executive Jo Lunder is being held by Norwegian police on
suspicion of corruption as part of a probe into its business in
Uzbekistan, police told Reuters on Thursday.
Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands, where
Vimpelcom has its financial headquarters, said last year they
were investigating the telecoms company's Uzbekistan operations.
Dutch authorities have said this related to alleged corruption.
"Lunder is being held on suspicion of gross corruption
linked to Vimpelcom's investments in Uzbekistan," Marianne
Djupesland, lead prosecutor and head of the corruption cases
team for Norway's Economic Crime Police, told Reuters.
She said Norwegian authorities had opened a separate
investigation into Vimpelcom's operations in Uzbekistan and had
also been helping the Dutch with their investigation, but not
the U.S. authorities.
Lunder, a Norwegian citizen, was apprehended at around 11
p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday at Oslo airport by Norwegian
police, his lawyer Cato Schioetz told Reuters. He declined to
comment further. Schioetz was later quoted by newspaper Verdens
Gang saying Lunder considered himself innocent of corruption.
Schioetz told public broadcaster NRK the executive had been
questioned by police on Thursday afternoon about a $30 million
payment made into a Swiss bank account in 2011, about two months
after he became Vimpelcom's chief executive. He did not say who
the payment was made by, or to.
"He has explained why there is no reason to suspect him of
corruption," said Schioetz. "He (Lunder) explained himself
thoroughly about it, explained what knowledge he had, and what
he did when it (the payment) came up."
JUDGE TO RULE
Police only questioned Lunder about this payment, the lawyer
said, adding: "Lunder has answered all questions and will of
course work with police."
Lunder will appear on Friday before a judge who will decide
whether police can keep him in custody, the lawyer said.
Under Norwegian law, police can arrest someone under
suspicion of a crime and they are allowed to get a lawyer to
represent them. Formal charges, if they are to be brought, come
at a later stage. Lunder has not been charged.
Lunder was CEO of Vimpelcom from 2011 until March 2015,
following earlier stints as CEO of the company from 2001 to 2003
and as chairman of the board from 2003 to 2005.
He is currently chief executive of the Fredriksen Group, a
company controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen's
holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill
, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine
Harvest and a range of other companies.
Vimpelcom, headquartered in Amsterdam and listed in New
York, is owned by Norway's Telenor, which holds 33
percent, and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, whose
LetterOne fund owns 56 percent.
"The Uzbekistan investigation is ongoing and it is not
appropriate for us to comment or speculate on the arrest of
Vimpelcom's former CEO, or the investigation," Vimpelcom said in
a statement.
"Vimpelcom continues to cooperate fully with the U.S. and
Dutch authorities. The company is fully committed to compliance
across the group, which is a top priority for its new management
team."
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and
Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by
Jane Merriman and David Holmes)