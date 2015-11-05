BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
OSLO Nov 5 The former chief executive of telecoms firm Vimpelcom, Jo Lunder, was apprehended by Norwegian police late on Wednesday, his lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.
Lunder is currently chief executive officer of the Fredriksen Group, a company controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other firms.
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria