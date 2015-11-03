(Adds parliament hearing in Norway, former Telenor CEO
AMSTERDAM Nov 3 Telecoms company VimpelCom
will take a provision of $900 million in relation to a
long-running investigation by U.S. and Dutch authorities at its
business in Uzbekistan, it said on Tuesday.
Dutch prosecutors have said the probe relates to alleged
corruption.
VimpelCom gave no details of the investigation but said the
provision was based on its ongoing assessment of the
investigation during the third quarter of 2015.
VimpelCom said that discussions with the authorities were
continuing and, until concluded, "there can be no certainty as
to the final cost to the company of any such resolution or the
nature, likelihood or timing of a definitive resolution".
The Amsterdam-based company is owned by Norway's Telenor
, which holds 33 percent, and Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman, whose LetterOne fund owns 56 percent.
A statement from Telenor described the provision as "a
serious development that significantly increases our concerns in
relation to the potential outcome" of the investigation.
Telenor has said the investigation is into allegations that
unlawful payments were made by Vimpelcom to secure a network
operating licence in Uzbekistan.
Last week, Telenor Chairman Svein Aaser resigned following a
dispute with the Norwegian state over the handling of the case.
Industry Minister Monica Maeland said information about the
investigation had been withheld from her and parliament for too
long.
In an interview with Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv on
Tuesday, former Telenor chief executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said
that in retrospect the company should have provided parliament
with information earlier.
"I am sorry," Baksaas said. "In hindsight I can see that we
should have gone out with the information earlier".
Baksaas was not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
The probe has political implications because the Norwegian
government holds a 54 percent stake in Telenor.
A Norwegian parliamentary committee discussed the issue in
Oslo on Tuesday and agreed to hold another hearing in December
on the latest development.
Executives at Vimpelcom said in May that the company was
"nowhere near" the point of taking provisions as a result of the
investigation, begun in March last year.
Vimpelcom releases third quarter earnings on Nov. 6.
