(Adds more quotes from interview, details, background)

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Telecommunications provider Vimpelcom, which has been hit by Russian market turmoil, expects to return to net profit in 2017, after several years of losses, its management said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Davies told Reuters in an interview the company would "absolutely" make profit in 2017 and possibly also in 2016. Vimpelcom last booked a profit in 2012.

Owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne and Norway's Telenor which is in the process of selling its shareholding, Vimpelcom said earlier on Wednesday in its 2015 earnings release it would acknowledge violations of U.S. and Dutch anti-corruption laws.

It has been negotiating a potential settlement of an investigation in Uzbekistan, for which it set aside a provision of $900 million in 2015.

Vimpelcom's net losses widened in 2015 to $691 million from $647 million in 2014 and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped by 49 percent to $2.9 billion because of the Uzbek provisions and currency depreciation in many of its markets.

Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier said 2015 was a year of stabilisation during which Vimpelcom reduced debt, stuck to financial targets and announced a joint venture in Italy between its WIND Telecommunicazioni and CK Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia SpA.

The transaction, which will create Italy's third-largest operator, is being scrutinised by the European Commission's anti-trust commissioner, who has signalled a tough line on telecommunications mergers that reduce the number of market players in one country from four to three.

"We are absolutely confident this transaction is going to go through in Italy," Charlier said. "We believe we will create a very effective, competitive third operator as a result of this merger."

The timeframe for when the deal is expected to be settled has been pushed back by a few months, he said, due to a slower than anticipated handling of the deal by the commission, Charlier said.

This year market conditions will remain challenging in Russia, one of Vimpelcom's core markets, due to the weak economy and the rouble devaluation, he said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)