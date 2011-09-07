* Consolidated Q2 earnings down 29 percent on year ago

* Net debt rises to $24.1 bln from $4.7 bln in 2010

* Pursuing profitable growth in Russia, not market share (Adds comments by CEO, analysts)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russian telecoms operator Vimpelcom posted a 29 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, blaming higher interest and depreciation costs following its disputed acquisition of Wind Telecom.

The company also said it was putting profits ahead of subscriber numbers in its core Russian market after failing to recover the number two position it lost last year while pursuing international opportunities with the Wind deal.

Vimpelcom, which in April bought a controlling stake in Orascom Telecom and Italy's Wind for more than $6 billion from Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris, said its net profit fell to $239 million, including the results of the newly acquired assets from April 15, from $335 million a year ago.

Net income declined due to higher interest expenses as Vimpelcom saw debt jump to more than $20 billion as a result of the deal, as well as depreciation and amortisation charges associated with the transaction, it said in a statement.

Vimpelcom's Norwegian co-owner Telenor had pointed to a falling market share in Russia and high debt as its chief reasons for opposing the Wind deal during a fierce shareholder battle earlier this year.

"In the short term we can expect to see higher interest expenses than we saw before the Wind transaction. We might be able to refinance some of this debt so this situation is not written in stone if you look at it from five years' perspective," Vimpelcom's chief executive Jo Lunder told Reuters by telephone.

Vimpelcom's net debt amounted to $24.1 billion in the second quarter, compared with $4.74 billion in 2010.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 73 percent to $2.18 billion, but the EBITDA margin declined to 39.5 percent from 47.7 percent.

"All operators are seeing decreases in EBITDA margin and there is not much that can be done about it. We need to get used to the fact that this is no longer a high-margin market," said Renaissance Capital analyst Alexander Kazbegi.

Uralsib analyst Konstantin Chernyshev said a high debt load and weak profitability remained important risk factors and downgraded his 2011 profit forecasts while also cutting the 12-month target share price by 17 percent to $17/ADR.

Vimpelcom's New York-listed shares closed at $10.87 on Tuesday, having fallen 25.3 percent in the year to date.

RUSSIA

Vimpelcom lost its long-held number two position on the Russian market to MegaFon, part-owned by TeliaSonera , more than a year ago and has since been pushing through margin-eroding marketing ploys to regain share.

But Lunder, who succeeded Alexander Izosimov as chief executive in July, said being No.2 by subscriber numbers or revenues was no longer a goal for Vimpelcom.

"Having that as a key priority over the last year or so -- to regain revenue market-share position in Russia -- we've had great progress and proven our ability to win back market share," Lunder told Reuters.

"We are quite pleased with where we are and now we would like to look more at improvement projects that can generate more cash and less on month-on-month calculation of whether we are number one, two or three on subscriber numbers," he added.

Vimpelcom had 55.93 million mobile subscribers in Russia at the end of July, below MegaFon's 58.38 million and market leader MTS's 70.82 million.

Lunder said the management was already doing a number of things to improve profitability, adding he expected the Russian consolidated mobile and fixed-line EBITDA margin to be "in the low 40s" for 2011 as a whole.

The second-quarter EBITDA margin for Russia fell to 41.5 percent from 47.2 percent a year ago -- below that of MTS, which saw it fall to 42.7 percent from 45.4 percent.

PRO-FORMA RESULTS

On a pro-forma basis, as if Vimpelcom had acquired Orascom and Wind from January 1, 2010, the second-quarter net profit rose 42 percent to $312 million but still missed the average market forecast of $556.5 million given in a Reuters poll of analysts due to higher than expected depreciation charges and income tax.

Pro-forma EBITDA was flat at $2.37 billion, hit by the increased investment in the Russian market, while pro-forma revenues were up 9 percent at $6 billion with Russia contributing $2.33 billion, up 14 percent year-on-year.

Actual revenue doubled to $5.5 billion.

Vimpelcom also said it had already secured synergies worth $1.6 billion from the Wind deal out of the $2.5 billion expected. (Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by John Bowker and Greg Mahlich)