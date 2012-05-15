MOSCOW May 15 Russia's VimpelCom said on Tuesday its first-quarter pro-forma net profit was down 29 percent year on year to $318 million.
The company's revenue came to $5.6 billion. (Writing by Lidia Kelly)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-Lockheed, Pentagon announce $8.5 billion F-35 order
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp announced on Friday an agreement worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets, the lowest price to date for the Pentagon's most expensive program.
BRIEF-ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA
* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA AS OF JANUARY 25, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l4viFV Further company coverage: