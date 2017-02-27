UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BARCELONA Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.
For 2017, the company lifted its growth target for revenue, excluding acquisitions and disposals, to the low single digits as a percentage, compared with its prior outlook for flat to a low single digit. It also boosted its cash flow goal.
For the fourth quarter, VimpelCom posted core earnings of $783 million while service revenue rose 3 percent across its dozen country markets, with strength in Pakistan and Ukraine offset by ongoing weakness in Algeria.
VimpelCom generated $588 million of underlying equity-free cash flow in 2016 and raised its 2017 target to a range of $700 million to $800 million and to more than $1 billion for 2018, reflecting a return to stable growth and cost-cutting as it works to become a faster-moving data-driven company.
Introducing a new dividend policy, VimpelCom said it would pay out 23 cents a share, including a 3.5 cent interim dividend paid in December and a final dividend of 19.5 cents to be paid in April. Three years earlier, it slashed its expected dividend to a token 3.5 cents from 80 cents. (reut.rs/2leuT2c) (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
