MOSCOW Aug 4 Amsterdam-based telecoms provider
Vimpelcom said on Thursday it saw full-year revenues and
core profit margin at the lower end of its forecast range.
Vimpelcom, with assets in Russia, Italy and a number of
emerging markets, said earlier it expected flat to low single
digit growth in organic service revenue in 2016 and that its
underlying EBITDA margin would be unchanged or rise by one
percentage point.
In the second quarter, the company's organic service
revenue, excluding forex and other items, was down 0.7 percent
year-on-year due to a drop in voice revenue while total sales
fell 16 percent to $2.2 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to $795 million.
EBITDA margin slid to 36.9 percent from 41.6 percent in the
same period a year ago but underlying margin edged up to 42.3
percent from 41.5 percent.
Net profit rose 29 percent to $138 million, helped by higher
profits at its Italian unit although it was hit by exceptional
items amounting to $116 million at the EBITDA level and a higher
effective tax rate.
The company said it remained confident of securing
regulatory approval from the European Commission for the merger
between its Italian unit WIND and CK Hutchison Holdings'
3 Italia.
The company said it has so far received no statement of
objections to the merger from the European Commission, which is
scheduled to rule by Sept. 8.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and
Adrian Croft)