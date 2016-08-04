(Updates with details, CEO comments)
MOSCOW Aug 4 Amsterdam-based telecoms provider
Vimpelcom said on Thursday it saw full-year revenues and
core profit margin at the lower end of its forecast range but
added it was on track with a major restructuring that will
create Italy's largest mobile business.
In the first half of the year, the company spent about $150
million on restructuring costs, while a fall of around 25
percent in the Russian rouble trimmed around $170 million off
reported earnings, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Davies said.
Over the past 18 months, Davies and new Chief Executive
Officer Jean-Yves Charlier have sought to realign the company,
which was embroiled in a corruption scandal in Uzbekistan and
has been battered by Russia's economic crisis.
"By the end of this year, the beginning of next year, we
feel we will have completed the corporate structure
restructuring and transformation," Charlier said in an
interview.
That plan has included a $795 million settlement for
Uzbekistan, a major merger in Italy that will create the largest
mobile telecommunications operator in the country by subscriber
numbers. Italy had already replaced Russia, once its core
market, as its main revenue source.
Vimpelcom has said it expects the Italy merger, annual
synergy benefits of 700 million and plans to invest 7 billion
euros in networks over the next 5 years.
The company said it remained confident of securing
regulatory approval from the European Commission for the merger
between its Italian unit WIND and CK Hutchison Holdings'
3 Italia..
"On the basis of a green light from Brussels, we expect to
close the (Italy) transaction between September and end of the
year," he said.
The company said it has so far received no statement of
objections to the merger from the European Commission, which is
scheduled to rule by Sept. 8.
Vimpelcom, which also has assets in Pakistan and a number of
emerging markets, said it expected flat to low single digit
growth in organic service revenue in 2016 and that its
underlying EBITDA margin would be unchanged or rise by one
percentage point.
In the second quarter, the company's organic service
revenue, excluding forex and other items, was down 0.7 percent
year-on-year due to a drop in voice revenue while total sales
fell 16 percent to $2.2 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to $795 million in the
second quarter.
Net profit rose 29 percent to $138 million, helped by higher
profits at its Italian unit although it was hit by exceptional
items amounting to $116 million at the EBITDA level and a higher
effective tax rate.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by
Adrian Croft and Keith Weir)