MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian group Alfa and
Norwegian operator Telenor will abide by their
agreement as shareholders in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom
until an arbitration panel rules whether Alfa's move to
end the deal was legal.
"The Tribunal's determination of whether the Shareholders
Agreement terminates on Dec. 10 is suspended until such time as
the Tribunal issues its final determination on the merits,"
Vimpelcom said in a U.S. regulatory filing.
The agreement was due to lapse on Dec. 10 after Alfa's
Altimo unit cut its Vimpelcom stake below 25 percent in June,
voiding the shareholder deal and allowing a board reshuffle.
Altimo wanted to give new Vimpelcom shareholder Naguib
Sawiris seats on Vimpelcom's board -- which contradicted the
existing agreement with Telenor -- after a $6+ billion deal for
Sawiris's Orascom Telecom and Wind.
Telenor, which opposed the acquisition, said earlier this
month it had asked the arbitration panel to uphold the agreement
and thereby effectively block the appointment of a new board.
Telenor says Altimo sold part of its stake to a company
ultimately controlled by the owners of Alfa Group and the
shareholder pact, which crowned a 2009 peace deal between the
two groups, should therefore be upheld.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)