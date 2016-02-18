AMSTERDAM Feb 18 Telecommunications provider Vimpelcom and its subsidiary Silkway Holdings BV will pay nearly $400 million as part of an out-of-court settlement, Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Vimpelcom had been accused of bribing government officials and keeping inaccurate books and records to gain access to the Uzbek telecom market during the 2006-2012 period. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)