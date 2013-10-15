(Corrects second para to show court ruling against MTS last
year not a month ago)
MOSCOW Oct 15 Uzbekistan's tax authorities have
launched an investigation into Vimpelcom's mobile unit,
Unitel, the telecoms group said on Tuesday, a move described by
analysts as highlighting the risks of doing business in the
central Asian state.
The investigation of Unitel began just over a year after a
Tashkent court ordered the confiscation of all assets owned by
the Uzbek subsidiary of top Russian mobile operator MTS
in a criminal case against its local staff.
Vimpelcom is unaware of the reasons behind the probe, a
spokeswoman said, adding that the company has provided the
authorities with all the documents they requested.
"The initiation of an unscheduled tax inspection highlights
the risks of doing business in Central Asia, particularly in
light of MTS's experience last year," Uralsib analysts said,
adding that the impact on Vimpelcom's cash flows would be
limited given the unit's small share in the group's business.
MTS last year took a $1.1 billion write-off after an Uzbek
court revoked its local operating licence in a case that MTS
called a "classic shakedown" of foreign investors.
It has been contesting Uzbek court rulings at the World
Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes since November last year.
Vimpelcom has 10.2 million subscribers in central Asia's
most populous country, out of 215 million in total across
Russia, Italy and various emerging markets. The unit accounts
for around 3 percent of Vimpelcom's consolidated revenues.
Uzbekistan's state tax committee was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow, editing by Patrick
Lannin)