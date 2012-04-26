U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
HANOI, April 26 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Viet Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk) in the first quarter of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *Q1 2012 Q1 2011
Net revenues 6,029,433 4,664,024
Gross profit 1,530,249 1,177,043
Net profit 1,261,308 997,436
Note: * Vinamilk did not say if the figures were audited. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reported by Vu Duy)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)