UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI Nov 5 Vietnam's dairy product maker Vinamilk
* Q3 2014 net profit drops 19 percent from the same period last year to 1.37 trillion dong ($64.4 million), company says in a statement
* Revenue in July-September rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 8.93 trillion dong
* Net profit in the first nine months of this year fell 14.2 percent from 2013 to 4.34 trillion dong
* January-September revenue rose 12.8 percent to 26.2 trillion dong
* Vinamilk is 9.45 percent owned by Singapore-based F&N Dairy Investment Pte. Ltd, and is now the country's second-biggest listed firm by market value, according to Thomson Reuters data
Further company coverage:
($1=21,260 dong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources