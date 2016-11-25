HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on Friday said it plans to sell 9 percent of Vinamilk, the country's biggest listed firm, on Dec. 12 on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, 10 days later that previously planned.

SCIC, which owns 44.7 percent of the dairy firm, said it would reveal more information on the sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Stephen Coates)