UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI Nov 28 Vietnam's state investment firm will sell a stake of 9 percent in dairy firm Vinamilk at a minimum bidding price of 144,000 dong ($6.34) per share on Dec. 12, the investment firm said on Monday.
The price values the 9-percent stake at $829 million, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), which owns 44.7 percent of Vinamilk, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, said in a statement.
The winning bid must also be no lower than Vinamilk's so-called floor price - its effective minimum trading price - on Dec. 12, which would be 7 percent less than its closing price a trading day earlier, according to SCIC's rules. ($1=22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources