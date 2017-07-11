FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam investment firm SCIC submits Vinamilk stake sale options to govt
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 11, 2017 / 8:53 AM / a day ago

Vietnam investment firm SCIC submits Vinamilk stake sale options to govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) submitted two options for further stake sales in the country's biggest listed firm Vinamilk , the government said on Tuesday.

SCIC is waiting for government feedback on the divestment plan pertaining to one of the its most lucrative assets, the government said on its news website, without giving an indication of time.

The state investment firm last year sold 5.4 percent to Singapore-listed Fraser and Neave Ltd, the second biggest investor in Vinamilk after SCIC, which owns 39.34 percent. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

