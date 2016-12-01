HANOI Dec 1 Vinatex, Vietnam's largest textile and garment maker, said it had asked shareholders to register their ownership by mid-December before it makes its share debut on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

The shareholder list will be finalised on Dec. 16, the Hanoi-based company said in a statement issued on Wednesday, which was seen by Reuters. However, the company gave no date for the debut.

Vinatex joins national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines IPO-VAL.HM in preparations for its UPCoM share debut after Hanoi told privatised state-owned firms in early October to speed up the listing process, signalling commitment to its much criticised privatisation process. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)