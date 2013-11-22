Nov 22 Shares of Vince Holding Corp, controlled by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc, rose about 50 percent in their market debut, valuing the luxury apparel company at about $1.08 billion.

Vince, formed in 2002, sells items such as $300 cashmere sweaters and $1,000 leather jackets at upscale department stores including Macy's Inc's Bloomingdale's chain, Barneys New York Inc, Neiman Marcus Group Inc and Saks Fifth Avenue. It also has its own boutiques.

The company, previously known as Apparel Holding Corp, raised $200 million after its initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, slightly above the expected price range of $17-$19. The company sold all the 10 million shares in the offering.

Vince's shares opened at $29.50 and rose to $29.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.