Jan 7 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :

* Says its major shareholder Gianluigi Buffon has not participated in capital increase for 5 million euros ($5.94 million) as in option from Dec 23, 2013

* Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his commitement to carry out payment of that ammount by Jan 31, 2015

* Gianluigi Buffon holds majority stake in company directly or via GB Holding S.r.l.