PARIS, Sept 19 French construction and concessions group Vinci said on Friday it agreed to buy engineering, construction and maintenance services business Electrix from South African group Aveng.

Electrix, originally based in New Zealand and which has been expanding in Australia in recent years, generated revenue of around 280 million euros ($359 million) in 2013 and employs approximately 2,000 people, Vinci said in a statement.

The acquisition should be finalised during the next two months, Vinci added. (1 US dollar = 0.7791 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)