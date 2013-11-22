PARIS Nov 22 French construction and
concessions company Vinci has started actively working
on the sale of its parking unit and could begin selecting
bidders early next year, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said on
Friday.
Huillard said Vinci had sent several dozen presentation
memos on the business to potential buyers, Vinci Park, and said
the timing of a sale would depend on the quality of the offers
received.
"I hope to have some visibility on the offers and the people
interested at the beginning of next year," Huillard told Reuters
on the sidelines of a shareholder event in Paris.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet; Editing by
Brian Love)