By Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet
PARIS, Nov 22 French construction and
concessions company Vinci has started actively working
on the sale of its parking unit and could begin selecting
bidders early next year, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard told
Reuters on Friday.
Huillard said Vinci had sent several dozen presentation
memos on the business to potential buyers, Vinci Park, and said
the timing of a sale would depend on the quality of the offers
received.
"I hope to have some visibility on the offers and the people
interested at the beginning of next year," Huillard said on the
sidelines of a shareholder event in Paris.
Up until Friday, Vinci had not confirmed it was looking to
sell Vinci Park, which operates 2,600 parking-lot assets in 14
countries and posted 615 million euros in revenue in 2012.
Sources close to the deal told Reuters last week that
first-round bids for Vinci Park are due by end-November and are
expected to value the business at around 2 billion euros ($2.69
billion).
Vinci plans to keep a 25 percent stake in the division,
three sources have told Reuters.
Analysts say the unit is profitable but exposed to the
mature, slow-growing French market. A deal would enable Vinci to
raise cash to pay back debt and invest in activities where
growth is more promising, including in its airports business,
according to a source familiar with the company's strategy.
Potential buyers include insurers, private-equity funds and
infrastructure funds - mainly long-term investors interested in
recurring cash flows - and they are looking at teaming up for
consortium bids, according to the sources.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
