By Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet

PARIS, Nov 22 French construction and concessions company Vinci has started actively working on the sale of its parking unit and could begin selecting bidders early next year, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard told Reuters on Friday.

Huillard said Vinci had sent several dozen presentation memos on the business to potential buyers, Vinci Park, and said the timing of a sale would depend on the quality of the offers received.

"I hope to have some visibility on the offers and the people interested at the beginning of next year," Huillard said on the sidelines of a shareholder event in Paris.

Up until Friday, Vinci had not confirmed it was looking to sell Vinci Park, which operates 2,600 parking-lot assets in 14 countries and posted 615 million euros in revenue in 2012.

Sources close to the deal told Reuters last week that first-round bids for Vinci Park are due by end-November and are expected to value the business at around 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

Vinci plans to keep a 25 percent stake in the division, three sources have told Reuters.

Analysts say the unit is profitable but exposed to the mature, slow-growing French market. A deal would enable Vinci to raise cash to pay back debt and invest in activities where growth is more promising, including in its airports business, according to a source familiar with the company's strategy.

Potential buyers include insurers, private-equity funds and infrastructure funds - mainly long-term investors interested in recurring cash flows - and they are looking at teaming up for consortium bids, according to the sources. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Editing by Brian Love)