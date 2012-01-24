PARIS Jan 24 Vinci, France's largest-listed construction and concessions company, is still interested in bidding for German construction firm Hochtief's airport business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for the auction to restart, but we don't think it will happen in the near future," Xavier Huillard told Reuters.

Hochtief has suspended the auction of its airports business - which includes Athens, Budapest, Tirana, Duesseldorf and Hamburg - blaming a difficult market environment, but said the sale remains "a strategic goal."

(Reporting by Gille Guillaume and Elena Berton)