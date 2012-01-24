UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
PARIS Jan 24 Vinci, France's largest-listed construction and concessions company, is still interested in bidding for German construction firm Hochtief's airport business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We are waiting for the auction to restart, but we don't think it will happen in the near future," Xavier Huillard told Reuters.
Hochtief has suspended the auction of its airports business - which includes Athens, Budapest, Tirana, Duesseldorf and Hamburg - blaming a difficult market environment, but said the sale remains "a strategic goal."
(Reporting by Gille Guillaume and Elena Berton)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 More than 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes and a state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's third largest city of Christchurch on Thursday because a wildfire threatens homes.