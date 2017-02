* $400 million contract to build two mine tunnels

PARIS, Sept 8 French construction and concessions group Vinci said on Thursday it had won a $400 million contract from Chile's national copper company, Codelco, to build two nine-kilometres mine tunnels.

The tunnels will create a new mine level at El Teniente, the world's largest underground copper mine.

Work on the tunnels will start in October and take 40 months to complete, Vinci said.

