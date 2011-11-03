(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 3 French construction and concessions
group Vinci maintained its 2011 revenue target on
Thursday after third-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent.
Vinci lifted its 2011 goals in August after first-half
results beat expectations on the back of strong contracting
deals, saying that full-year sales were forecast to rise around
7 percent, while net profit should rise between 5 and 6 percent.
Vinci said in a statement that the latest quarter
"reinforced" its previous revenue forecast. The company did not
provide an update on the profit forecast.
Sales in the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 9.6 billion
euros ($13.2 billion), driven by growth in concessions like the
French motorways and airports it manages. That was in line with
analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll.
Revenue growth slowed from the first half, a deceleration
Vinci blamed on a reduction in motorway traffic during the
summer, as well as a tough year-ago comparison for its
contracting, or construction, business.
Its contracting division, which generates around 85 percent
of sales, builds everything from railways to hospitals. The
concession business builds and principally operates motorways,
parking garages, rail infrastructure, stadiums and airports.
The company has been reported to be one of the contenders to
bid for German construction group Hochtief AG's
airport concessions business in a move to boost operations in
this lucrative sector.
The assets up for grabs include Hochtief's stakes in
airports in Athens, Budapest, the German cities of Duesseldorf
and Hamburg, as well as Sydney and Tirana.
Shares in Vinci, which have lost around 15 percent of their
value since the start of 2011, closed up 2.7 percent at 35.15
euros on Thursday before the figures were released.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Christian Plumb; Editing by
James Regan)