PARIS Nov 3 French construction and concessions group Vinci maintained its 2011 revenue target on Thursday after third-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent.

Vinci lifted its 2011 goals in August after first-half results beat expectations on the back of strong contracting deals, saying that full-year sales were forecast to rise around 7 percent, while net profit should rise between 5 and 6 percent.

Vinci said in a statement that the latest quarter "reinforced" its previous revenue forecast. The company did not provide an update on the profit forecast.

Sales in the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 9.6 billion euros ($13.2 billion), driven by growth in concessions like the French motorways and airports it manages. That was in line with analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue growth slowed from the first half, a deceleration Vinci blamed on a reduction in motorway traffic during the summer, as well as a tough year-ago comparison for its contracting, or construction, business.

Its contracting division, which generates around 85 percent of sales, builds everything from railways to hospitals. The concession business builds and principally operates motorways, parking garages, rail infrastructure, stadiums and airports.

The company has been reported to be one of the contenders to bid for German construction group Hochtief AG's airport concessions business in a move to boost operations in this lucrative sector.

The assets up for grabs include Hochtief's stakes in airports in Athens, Budapest, the German cities of Duesseldorf and Hamburg, as well as Sydney and Tirana.

Shares in Vinci, which have lost around 15 percent of their value since the start of 2011, closed up 2.7 percent at 35.15 euros on Thursday before the figures were released. ($1 = 0.725 Euros)