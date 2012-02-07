* 2011 net profit rises 7.2 pct to 1.9 bln eur

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 7 Vinci, France's largest listed construction and concessions company, said business is expected to stay at least flat this year as the uncertain economic outlook in Europe holds it back after it achieved strong growth in 2011.

The company said there could be a downturn in orders in some markets and regions this year, although toll revenue from French motorways was expected to increase slightly.

Vinci said it remained confident for 2012 and set a goal of maintaining its operating margin at last year's level.

"Overall it's a reassuring outlook," said an analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We believe the shares continue to show good value at these levels and we expect some positive reaction to these figures."

Shares in Vinci, which have lost around 15 percent of their value in the last year on concerns about the effects of the economic slowdown on large construction projects, closed 0.4 percent lower at 36.83 euros before the release of the results.

Net profit rose 7.2 percent to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) last year, while sales increased 10.7 percent to 36.96 billion, lifted by the construction business and recent acquisitions, Vinci said.

Analysts, on average, had expected sales of 36.41 billion euros and net profit of 1.92 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

The operating margin declined to 9.9 percent in 2011 from 10.3 percent in 2010, as the lower-margin contracting business contributed a slightly larger proportion of operating profit than in the previous year, Vinci said.

The construction and energy unit, which generates around 85 percent of total sales, started 2012 with an order book of 30.6 billion euros - its highest level ever - up 18 percent compared with December 2010, Vinci added.

The company proposed raising the dividend for 2011 by 6 percent to 1.77 euros a share. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Editing by James Regan)