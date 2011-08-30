PARIS Aug 30 French construction and
concessions group Vinci (SGEF.PA) lifted its 2011 outlook after
first-half results beat expectations on the back of strong
contracting deals.
Full-year sales are now expected to rise around 7 percent,
while net profit should rise between 5 and 6 percent, the group
it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Vinci said earlier this year it was targeting sales growth
of more than 5 percent and net profit growth of close to 5
percent.
First-half earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 15.3
percent to 1.57 billion euros ($2.28 billion) while net profit
rose 15.7 percent to 814 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average
predicted first-half EBIT of 1.54 billion euros and net profit
of 805 million.
The company, which competes with French peers Bouygues
(BOUY.PA) and Eiffage (FOUG.PA), posted first-half sales of 17.3
billion euros on July 26 as well as a record 30 billion euro
order book lifted by high-profile contracts. [ID:nLDE76P1JL]
($1=.6897 Euro)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)