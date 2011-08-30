PARIS Aug 30 French construction and concessions group Vinci (SGEF.PA) lifted its 2011 outlook after first-half results beat expectations on the back of strong contracting deals.

Full-year sales are now expected to rise around 7 percent, while net profit should rise between 5 and 6 percent, the group it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vinci said earlier this year it was targeting sales growth of more than 5 percent and net profit growth of close to 5 percent.

First-half earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 15.3 percent to 1.57 billion euros ($2.28 billion) while net profit rose 15.7 percent to 814 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average predicted first-half EBIT of 1.54 billion euros and net profit of 805 million.

The company, which competes with French peers Bouygues (BOUY.PA) and Eiffage (FOUG.PA), posted first-half sales of 17.3 billion euros on July 26 as well as a record 30 billion euro order book lifted by high-profile contracts. [ID:nLDE76P1JL] ($1=.6897 Euro) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)