PARIS Nov 3 French construction and concessions group Vinci on Thursday maintained its 2011 targets as third-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent.

Vinci in August lifted its 2011 outlook after first-half results beat expectations on the back of strong contracting deals, saying that full-year sales were forecast to rise around 7 percent, while net profit should rise between 5 and 6 percent.

Vinci said in a statement that the latest quarter "reinforced" the previous forecast. It declined to provide an update on the profit forecast.

Sales in the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 9.6 billion euros ($13.2 billion), driven by growth in concessions like the French motorways and airpors it manages. That was in line with analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)