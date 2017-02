PARIS Feb 2 Infrastructure group Vinci said on Thursday that its Eurovia unit had won five highway maintenance contracts in the U.K. worth more than 1.7 billion euros.

The contracts, which last 5-10 years, cover all aspects of road maintenance, such as renovation, inspection, winter snow removal, and lighting. Vinci said it had won the contracts in the English counties of North Yorkshire, Shropshire, Cheshire West and Chester City, Cheshire East, and Essex.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)