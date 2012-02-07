PARIS Feb 7 Vinci, France's
largest listed construction and concessions company, reported
strong growth in 2011 earnings on Tuesday and said business
should be at least flat in 2012 due to the uncertain economic
outlook in Europe.
Net profit rose 7.2 percent to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5
billion) last year, while sales increased 10.7 percent to 36.96
billion, lifted by the construction business and recent
acquisitions, Vinci said.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 36.41 billion
euros and net profit of 1.92 billion, according to a Reuters
poll.
"With greater uncertainty surrounding prospects for economic
growth in Europe, there could be a downturn in orders in some
segments and geographical areas during the year," Vinci said.
"As far as our French motorways are concerned, their toll
revenue should slightly increase."
The company added: "Vinci remains confident and has
established as a 2012 objective the maintenance of its operating
margins at the good levels achieved in 2011."
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)