PARIS, April 26 Vinci, France's
largest construction and concessions company, on Thursday
reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales driven by
strong orders and upgraded its 2012 sales outlook.
The company now expects a slight increase in full-year sales
due to a strong order book, which stood at 32.6 billion euros
($43.1 billion) at the end of March. The company had previously
forecast flat sales for 2012.
Revenue in the three months to March 31 rose to 8.14 billion
euros from 7.68 billion in year-earlier period, beating a
consensus of 7.73 billion from a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.
