PARIS Oct 26 French construction company Vinci said on Wednesday it had won two waste-treatment contracts worth more than 380 million euros ($525.2 million) in total.

The group will build a facility in Hertfordshire, southeast England, due to enter into service in 2016, as part of a Veolia project, while it has also been picked to build another facility serving North Yorkshire and the city of York due to enter into service in 2015, Vinci said in a statement. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)