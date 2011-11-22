PARIS Nov 22 French construction group Vinci is still interested in airports assets, including those of German rival Hochtief AG, a Vinci spokesman said on Tuesday.

"(CEO) Xavier Huillard said in June the group was interested in Hochtief's airports concessions. This is still the case," the spokesman said.

"Vinci is still interested in airport assets, Hochtief's concessions included," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday , a spokesman for Hochtief said it was still in talks with more than one bidder for its airports business, denying a report in a Spanish newspaper.

Expansion earlier reported, without citing sources, that China's fourth-largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks with Hochtief, majority owned by Spain's ACS to acquire its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Sources have told Reuters that HNA Group, the parent of China's Hainan Airlines, and France's Vinci are contenders for the unit, both with offers of almost 1.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon)