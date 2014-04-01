PARIS, April 1 Vinci said on Tuesday it had won a contract worth around 850 million euros ($1.17 billion) to design and build a section of a new highway on the outskirts of Doha, in Qatar.

The contract comprises 47 km (29.2 miles) of motorway, six viaducts, 17 bridges and underpasses and a 320-metre (1.050-ft) tunnel. Work is due to start in May and last three years, Vinci said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)