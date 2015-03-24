* NGO Sherpa wants public prosecutor to investigate claims
* Vinci denies Sherpa's allegations, will sue for libel
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, March 24 French construction giant Vinci
vigorously denied allegations it had violated the
rights of migrant workers helping to build stadiums for the 2022
World Cup in Qatar and said it would sue the human rights group
Sherpa over its claims.
Paris-based Sherpa said it had asked the public prosecutor
of Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, to open an investigation after
it filed a complaint with the Nanterre court against Vinci's
Construction Grand Projets division and the managers of its 49
percent-owned Qatari unit QDVC for "forced labour" and "keeping
people in servitude".
Reuters was unable to independently verify Sherpa's
accusations.
Vinci, which employs 3,500 people in Qatar and counts the
wealthy Arab state as its second-largest shareholder, said it
would sue Sherpa for libel and that the claims "severely" hurt
its image.
The rest of QDVC belongs to Qatari Diar, an arm of the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA), which holds 5.3 percent of Vinci's
shares. QIA declined to comment.
Sherpa Managing Director Laetitia Liebert told Reuters by
phone that one of the financial crime-focused organisation's
lawyers travelled to Qatar in November and over a week secured
the "signed" testimonies of between 10 and 15 witnesses about
their work conditions.
The testimonies claim that these migrants worked an average
of 66 hours per week, lived as many as eight to a room, and
operated in "difficult even dangerous" conditions and in
"stifling heat".
"There were cases where passports were confiscated,
preventing the migrants from changing employer or returning
home," she said.
Sherpa declined to supply the evidence to Reuters, saying
they wanted to protect witnesses.
"Vinci absolutely denies the claims made by Sherpa. The
group respects local labour laws and fundamental rights in Qatar
as well as in all the countries where it operates," a Vinci
spokesman said by telephone.
"In Qatar, each QDVC employee has free access to his
passport while work and rest times are strictly respected," the
spokesman said.
Accusations of forced labour in Qatar come up frequently.
Sherpa wants France to pass legislation forcing big
international groups to be "vigilant" about human rights
violations made by their units or suppliers operating abroad,
Liebert said.
Vinci noted that it belonged to the United Nations Global
Compact under which companies agree to the organisation's 10
principles regarding human rights, labour, environment and
anti-corruption.
Pierre Gattaz, the head of the French MEDEF employers
association, said any effort along the lines proposed by Sherpa
should be an international one.
"All countries must fight so that the situation improves
everywhere in the world," Gattaz told the Europe 1 radio.
According to the second annual Global Slavery Index released
last year by Walk Free Foundation, an Australian-based human
rights group, 29,400 people, or 1.4 percent of Qatar's
population, are estimated to be working as slaves, in forced
labour or domestic servitude.
Qatar's authorities have denied these claims and dismissed
them as a campaign against the first Gulf nation to host a
Soccer World Cup. Qatar has also said none of the workers
employed for World Cup projects have been exploited.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by Amena
Bakr in DOHA, editing by Andrew Callus, Louise Heavens and Susan
Thomas)