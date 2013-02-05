* Sees flat business in 2013
* 2012 net profit up 0.7 pct at 1.9 bln eur
* Says order intake could slow down as group focuses on
margins
(Adds details)
PARIS, Feb 5 French group Vinci warned
of a flat year for its construction and concessions businesses
after reporting a "robust performance" in 2012 when its net
profit edged up despite the difficult economic climate in
Europe.
The company said rose net profits rose 0.7 percent to 1.9
billion euros ($2.6 billion) last year on a 4.5 percent rise in
revenue to 38.6 billion, and held the dividend payout at 1.77
euros a share following a 6 percent increase last year.
The group operates in two divisions: the construction and
road building business, which generates around 85 percent of
sales, and its concessions business where it develops and
operates public infrastructure such as motorways, car parks,
stadiums and airports.
The order book for construction and road building at the end
of 2012 was up 2 percent on a year ago at 31.3 billion euros.
But Vinci cautioned that although the business has started
the year with a healthy order book, order intake could slow as
the group plans to focus on margins rather than volume when
bidding for new projects this year.
The motorway concessions in France, could also see a drop in
traffic similar to 2012, when it declined 1.7 percent, Vinci
added.
"Against this backdrop, the group is expecting business to
be flat in 2013, before taking ANA or any other new acquisitions
into account," Vinci said in a statement.
In December Vinci snapped up Portuguese airports operator
ANA with a 3.08 billion-euro bid.
Vinci's share price which is down 1 percent on a year ago,
closed up 1 percent at 36.61 euros on Tuesday before the release
of the results.
($1=0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan and Greg
Mahlich)