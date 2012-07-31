* H1 net profit down 3.6 pct to 784 mln eur

* Sees slight increase in 2012 sales

* Order book 33.2 bln eur at end-June

* Expects flat 2012 profits before French tax, charges hit (Adds details, CEO comment, background)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, July 31 Vinci said profits would be flat this year against a backdrop of European government austerity and the euro zone debt crisis, and warned the forecast did not take into account hikes in business charges planned by France's new Socialist government.

France's largest construction and concessions group confirmed that it was still aiming for a slight increase in group sales this year, however, helped by higher motorway tolls, a record order book and acquisitions.

"We are operating in an environment that is not easy, the economic situation is uncertain to say the least and budget tightening in Europe, particularly in France, could restrict our markets," Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said on Tuesday.

The company, which competes with smaller French peers Bouygues and Eiffage, said global economic activity could deteriorate in the second half of 2012 given the sovereign debt crisis.

Eiffage last week reported a 1.2 percent dip in second-quarter sales, hit by slower construction and public works activities in several European countries.

The French government announced tax rises worth 7.2 billion euros earlier this month, including heavy one-off levies on big corporations, to help plug a revenue shortfall this year caused by flagging economic growth.

The Socialists want to undo a number of reforms by the previous government, such as the tax exemption on overtime for companies with more than 20 employees. They are also repealing a law that shifted labour charges onto a rise in VAT sales tax.

Vinci said traffic on French motorways in the second half could continue to decline at the same pace as the first, while public spending could slow down in the remainder of 2012, which could hit some of its construction activities in 2013.

The group's order book reached a fresh all-time high as of the end of June, however, up 11 percent on the previous year to 33.2 billion euros. This represents more than 12 months of business activity, Vinci said.

Net profit in the six months to June 30 fell 3.6 percent to 784 million euros ($965.5 million), slightly ahead of an average estimate of 781 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Sales rose 3.6 percent to 17.94 billion euros, lifted by organic growth, the impact of acquisitions and the weak euro. They were slightly below the poll average of 17.98 billion.

Shares in Vinci, which have lost around 15 percent of their value in the last 12 months, closed at 34.55 euros before the release of earnings on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Michel Pires-Brito; Editing by James Regan)