* Q3 revenue drops to 10.02 bln euros vs year-ago 10.82 bln

* Construction sales down 13 pct, concessions rev up 2.8 pct

* Repeats forecast for slight fall in FY like-for-like revenue (Updates with background on road tolls dispute with government)

PARIS, Oct 23 Vinci reported a 7.5 percent decline in third-quarter sales on Thursday and 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, but stuck to its full-year earnings guidance thanks to a resilient performance by its motorway and airport concessions.

Revenue dropped to 10.02 billion euros ($12.7 billion) in July-September from 10.82 billion a year earlier, Europe's biggest construction and concessions company said.

Like other builders, Vinci has seen construction slow in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. To counter the slump it has expanded into faster-growing and more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways.

Vinci's construction business, the largest contributor to group revenue, posted a 13 percent decline in third-quarter sales, while the concessions business saw revenue rise 2.8 percent. Motorway traffic growth nonetheless slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.8 percent in the first half.

The group's quarterly sales, which were in line with expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, showed a 5.6 percent decline when measured like-for-like to exclude currency effects, acquisitions and disposals.

Vinci reiterated its forecast for a slight decrease in full-year revenue on the same basis and a small improvement to the operating margin, as concessions growth offsets weakness in construction.

Vinci's order book declined to 22.9 billion euros at Sept. 30, 2.8 percent below its year-earlier level. Net debt fell 1 billion euros to 14 billion.

Shares in Vinci, which have lost 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year, closed 0.4 percent higher at 44.79 euros before the quarterly release, valuing the company at 27.5 billion euros.

Vinci and other road toll companies met earlier this month with France's prime minister, Manuel Valls, in a bid to sort out a row over road tolls.

The Socialist government has citicised "excessive" tariffs and the high profits of toll road operators in a bid to shake off accusations from the left that its efforts to be business friendly are hurting household spending power.

Shares in concession operators dropped sharply early in October when Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron voiced concerns about the high toll road tariffs they charged.

After that, Energy and Environment Minister Segolene Royal raised the prospect of an additional levy on the companies, which include Vinci, Eiffage and SANEF, a unit of Spain's Abertis.

Reports have said the companies are threatening to tear up agreements to invest billions in road improvements should the government decide to hit them with an extra levy.

