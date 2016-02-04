PARIS Feb 4 France's Vinci on
Thursday forecast higher net and operating profit this year, as
it banked on an improving construction market in France and a
still robust concessions business.
Europe's biggest construction and concession company said
net profit fell 17.7 percent to 2.046 billion euros ($2.29
billion) in 2015 from 2.486 billion euros in 2014, a level that
had included capital gains from asset sales, while revenue eased
0.5 percent to 38.518 billion euros ($43.12 billion).
Vinci proposed to pay a dividend of 1.84 euros a share
versus 2.22 euros a share in 2014.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)