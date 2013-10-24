* Q3 like-for-like sales rise 5.3 pct to 10.82 bln eur

* Order book totals 30.8 bln eur as of Sept. 30

* Vinci 9-mth airports revenue jumps 31 pct with ANA acquisition (Adds detail, background, share price detail)

PARIS, Oct 24 Vinci stuck to its full-year outlook on Thursday after reporting a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, driven by construction and improved traffic on its motorways.

Europe's biggest construction and concession company by sales and market value confirmed it expected slight organic revenue growth for the year and an increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Sales in the quarter to Sept. 30 rose to 10.82 billion euros ($14.94 billion), up 5.3 percent from a year ago on a like-for-like basis.

Vinci's construction business, the largest contributor to group revenue, posted 10.3 percent nine-month growth, while its concessions business, which develops and operates public infrastructure such as motorways, car parks, stadiums and airports, saw revenue rise 2.4 percent.

Vinci's order book reached 30.8 billion euros at the end of September, up 2 percent since the beginning of the year.

Nine-month revenue generated by its airports unit, which Vinci is keen on expanding, rose 31.2 percent, driven by Vinci's 3.08 billion euro acquisition of Portuguese airports operator ANA.

The recent integration of ANA pushed Vinci's consolidated net financial debt to 15 billion euros, up 11 percent from a year ago.

Shares in Vinci, which have risen 32 percent since the beginning of the year, closed 0.8 percent higher at 47.62 euros before the release of the quarterly report, giving the company a market value of around 28.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)