PARIS Nov 23 France's AMF stock market
regulator said it was launching an investigation after the
release of a false statement that prompted a slump in the shares
of French construction group Vinci on Nov. 22.
The AMF said the probe would focus on assessing
responsibilities in what it called a "major dysfunction" in the
market.
Vinci shares lost nearly a fifth of their value on Nov. 22
after media picked up a hoax statement saying the French
company would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its
finance director. The shares started to recover later in the
afternoon after the company denied the statement.
"What is at stake is the release of false informations which
has led the AMF to start its investigation. We also need to
verify who could have benefited from a possible stock price
manipulation," the AMF said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)